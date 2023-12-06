Peachtree Corners recognizes first female Eagle Scout

Sophia Lee, a senior at Norcross High School, recently led the construction of a meditative garden walkway at the Atlanta Chinese Christian Church, one of her final requirements to earn the Eagle Scout badge.

The achievement is the highest rank in Scouts BSA and requires a demonstration of citizenship, leadership and personal responsibility. Scouts must plan, organize and complete a project approved by their local scout master, council and district as well as the organization benefiting from the project.

Peachtree Corners’ mayor and council recently recognized Sophia’s achievement particularly since she is the first female Eagle Scout from the city.