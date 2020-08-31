Peachtree Corners names new multi-use trail section

Long-time resident, Randy Gilbert, submitted the winning name “Corners Connector” for the city-wide trail which will wind throughout the community connecting neighborhoods to parks, shops, restaurants and offices.

The newest 1/3-mile section of the trail, which runs around a portion of the 7-acre Technology Park Lake, has a plaque dedicated to Lee Tucker in recognition of his efforts to ensure the city had the land needed for the trail expansion. The trail will eventually encircle the entire lake.