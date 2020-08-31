Peachtree Corners names new multi-use trail section

Peachtree Corners leaders gathered recently between showers for the opening of a new section of the city’s 11.5-mile multi-use trail system and to announce the winner of their name-the-trail contest.
Long-time resident, Randy Gilbert, submitted the winning name “Corners Connector” for the city-wide trail which will wind throughout the community connecting neighborhoods to parks, shops, restaurants and offices.
The newest 1/3-mile section of the trail, which runs around a portion of the 7-acre Technology Park Lake, has a plaque dedicated to Lee Tucker in recognition of his efforts to ensure the city had the land needed for the trail expansion. The trail will eventually encircle the entire lake.
“We hope our citizens, and those who work here in Tech Park, enjoy this new amenity. We look forward to celebrating each section of our “Corners Connector” trail as it is completed. We are also conducting a feasibility study now to add a 3 ½- mile walking trail along Crooked Creek. We hope to have more news on that proposed section soon,” said Mayor Mason during the event.