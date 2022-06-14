Northside Hospital coming to Snellville’s Towne Center next year

The City of Snellville and the Downtown Development Authority announced Friday that Northside Hospital will occupy two buildings in Phase II of The Grove at Town Center. The buildings will include physician offices, a surgery center, an urgent care and outpatient services, the announcement said.

“Northside has an outstanding reputation for the care and treatment of their patients, and we are delighted to add them to The Grove at Towne Center where they will help serve the members of our community for years to come,” Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender said.