Northside Hospital coming to Snellville’s Towne Center next year

A hospital will help bring economic life to Snellville’s forthcoming Towne Center.
The City of Snellville and the Downtown Development Authority announced Friday that Northside Hospital will occupy two buildings in Phase II of The Grove at Town Center. The buildings will include physician offices, a surgery center, an urgent care and outpatient services, the announcement said.
“Northside has an outstanding reputation for the care and treatment of their patients, and we are delighted to add them to The Grove at Towne Center where they will help serve the members of our community for years to come,” Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender said.
Construction on the Northside Hospital buildings is scheduled to start immediately and they’ll open in 2023, the announcement said.
“Adding Northside to our longstanding, excellent Piedmont Eastside facilities, will make Snellville a premium healthcare destination,” City Manager Butch Sanders said.
Northside Hospital officials are working to strengthen their health care resources in Gwinnett county. Last week, officials provided details for the expansion of Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville which will add 132 inpatient beds.
“Northside Hospital is committed to strengthening health care resources in the Gwinnett region,” said Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Duluth. “We look forward to this new partnership, which will continue Northside’s high quality of care for our patients in their own community.”
Construction on Towne Center, which aims to transform Snellville’s downtown, is continuing to make progress since beginning in March 2021. Once completed, it will include over 275 residential units, 50,000 square feet of retail space, 50,000 square feet of medical office space, the new Gwinnett County Elizabeth H. Williams Library and a parking deck for 750 vehicles, the announcement said. All will be located near The Grove, a one-acre town green space.
