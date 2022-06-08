$400M expansion of Northside Hospital Gwinnett to add 132 beds, thousands of jobs, officials say

Jay Dennard, the chief operating officer of Northside Hospital Duluth and the vice president of Physician Services for the Northside Hospital Gwinnett system said the decision to expand came after the county saw population growth. The COVID-19 pandemic also played a role, as more patients had longer hospital stays, he said.

“As we’ve seen the inpatient hospitalizations from COVID decline, we’ve still needed to add beds, because we’re expanding key services in the community as well,” he said. Dennard said the hospital will add cardiovascular, neurology and orthopedic care services.

Dennard estimates the tower will add at least 5,000 new jobs to the hospital, which could encourage further economic development in the area.

“We look to be world-class health care,” Mitcham said. “Everything that this community needs, we want to provide it on this campus.”