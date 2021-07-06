North Gwinnett Cooperative collecting school supplies

Last year, North Gwinnett Cooperative provided over 800 book bags full of supplies to children in the Buford, Suwanee, and Sugar Hill communities. The nonprofit organization is seeking the public’s generosity again this year by collecting school supplies and book bags for the 21-22 school year.
School supply donations are needed by July 17. New book bags are needed for all ages, but especially for middle and high school students.
Sponsorships are also available for the Book Bag Bash special events by emailing Kim Phillips at kphillips@ngcoop.org.
Details, including a list of needed supplies: www.ngcoop.org.
