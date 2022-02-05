Norcross seeking additional $4.4 million for Greenway Project

Norcross recently passed a resolution to request an additional $4,444,000 in funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission to support the Norcross Greenway Project. The resolution is required as part of the 2022 application for the Transportation Improvement Program to allocate supplemental federal funds for use in the construction of the highest-priority projects in the Regional Transportation Plan.
If approved, the city will be required to provide 20% of the approved funding in an 80/20 match with ARC.
The need for additional funding is the result of increases in right of way and construction costs. Higher construction costs are the result of environmental impacts from extending the proposed boardwalk from approximately 500 linear feet to 2,500 linear feet in efforts to reduce the impact to wetlands.
Work at the beginning of the trail is also requiring an extensive amount of earthwork and grading to maintain ADA and bicycle requirements including retaining walls to support the ADA compliance and transition along the first segment near the cemetery.
A change in the Mitchell Road alignment to avoid impact to a mural wall has increased right of way costs.
