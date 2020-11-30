Norcross approves survey work for Norfolk Southern Pedestrian Crossings

A previously approved preliminary engineering agreement between Norfolk‐Southern and Norcross included conceptual plans be submitted to the railroad for review and comment. Based on those initial comments, the city now has guidelines for the technical information which will be required for approval of pedestrian crossings at four railroad crossing locations: Rowan Street, Park Drive/Jones Street Crossing, Holcomb Bridge Road, and Autry Street.

The city would like to move forward with all 4 projects concurrently for efficiencies in project costs and timelines.