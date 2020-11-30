X

Norcross approves survey work for Norfolk Southern Pedestrian Crossings

Norcross will survey for pedestrian crossings at four railroad crossing locations: Rowan Street, Park Drive/Jones Street Crossing, Autry Street, and Holcomb Bridge Road (shown). (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Norcross will survey for pedestrian crossings at four railroad crossing locations: Rowan Street, Park Drive/Jones Street Crossing, Autry Street, and Holcomb Bridge Road (shown). (Courtesy City of Norcross)

Gwinnett County | 35 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Norcross City Council recently approved the use of $14,400 ($12,000 for survey, plus 20% contingency) of SPLOST transportation funds for survey work for the Norfolk Southern Pedestrian Crossing project.

A previously approved preliminary engineering agreement between Norfolk‐Southern and Norcross included conceptual plans be submitted to the railroad for review and comment. Based on those initial comments, the city now has guidelines for the technical information which will be required for approval of pedestrian crossings at four railroad crossing locations: Rowan Street, Park Drive/Jones Street Crossing, Holcomb Bridge Road, and Autry Street.

The city would like to move forward with all 4 projects concurrently for efficiencies in project costs and timelines.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.