New roof planned for Suwanee police training center

A roof replacement is the most cost-effective next step to eliminate leaks a the Suwanee police training center. (Google Maps)
Gwinnett County | 45 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Repairing the roof is no longer an option for the Suwanee police training center, 2966 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. After numerous leaks and repairs, an assessment of the roof determine replacement would be the most cost-effective next step.

As a result, the Suwanee City Council recently approved an $80,600 contract with Specialty Roofing & Coating to replace the roof. Funding of this project is budgeted via the Facilities Maintenance Fund and is within budget.

According to the city’s website, the Suwanee Police Department “currently handles approximately 82,000 calls for service per year. Average response times are 6.26 minutes for non-emergencies and 4.86 minutes for emergencies.”

