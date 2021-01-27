New InGwinnett publication highlights all Gwinnett events, services

The Gwinnett County Department of Community Services has combined its Gwinnett L.I.F.E., Gwinnett Extend and OneSTOP program guides into one publication called InGwinnett. Published twice a year, InGwinnett features information about aquatic and sports activities, events, club and group opportunities, and educational, recreational and wellness programs.
The new publication will also showcase various amenities and rental options. It will also highlight services offered by the departments: Animal Welfare and Enforcement, Health and Human Services, Live Healthy Gwinnett, Parks and Recreation, UGA Extension Gwinnett, Volunteer Gwinnett and Voter Registrations and Elections.
View the first issue at GCGA.us/InGwinnett, or pick up a physical copy at any county facility, including the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, Gwinnett County Public Libraries, Health and Human Services facilities and Parks and Recreation facilities.
Information about Community Services or its programs, activities or services: GwinnettCommunityServices.com.