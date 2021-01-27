New InGwinnett publication highlights all Gwinnett events, services

The new publication will also showcase various amenities and rental options. It will also highlight services offered by the departments: Animal Welfare and Enforcement, Health and Human Services, Live Healthy Gwinnett, Parks and Recreation, UGA Extension Gwinnett, Volunteer Gwinnett and Voter Registrations and Elections.

View the first issue at GCGA.us/InGwinnett, or pick up a physical copy at any county facility, including the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, Gwinnett County Public Libraries, Health and Human Services facilities and Parks and Recreation facilities.