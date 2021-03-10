New 55+ community in Peachtree Corners has a name

The 115-acre site with 4,000 feet of frontage along the Chattahoochee River was purchased in late 2019. When completed, the 916-unit development will be accessible from East Jone Bridge.

In August 2020, Peachtree Corners approved two changes in conditions to the residential development. The key change allows about one third of the first phase of development to be exempt from the 55+ age restrictions. The second change allows more flexibility as to when the independent living or assisted living/memory care facilities will be constructed. It stipulates that no more than 450 residential units can be completed prior to construction on either one of these facilities.