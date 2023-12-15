Local artists unveiled in Sugar Hill

The Sugar Rush Live Art Showcase is on display through Jan. 4 at the Art Gallery, 5010 W. Broad St. in Sugar Hill. (Courtesy Sugar Hill Arts Commission)

Credit: Sugar Hill Arts Commission

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Sugar Hill Arts Commission is currently exhibiting the Sugar Rush Live Art Showcase through Jan. 4 at the Art Gallery, 5010 W. Broad St.

This display features local art painted during the two-day Sugar Rush Arts Festival held in October.

The Arts Commission works to encourage, promote and expand public interest in the arts. The group is responsible for two beautiful murals both located at the Suite Spot, formerly City Hall, the poster contest and juried art show during the Sugar Rush Arts Festival as well as other public art opportunities.

The art gallery is run mainly by volunteers. It’s a good idea to call 678-541-6125 ahead to be sure it’s open before you arrive. Information: www.sugarhillarts.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
