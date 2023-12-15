Local artists unveiled in Sugar Hill

The Sugar Hill Arts Commission is currently exhibiting the Sugar Rush Live Art Showcase through Jan. 4 at the Art Gallery, 5010 W. Broad St.

This display features local art painted during the two-day Sugar Rush Arts Festival held in October.

The Arts Commission works to encourage, promote and expand public interest in the arts. The group is responsible for two beautiful murals both located at the Suite Spot, formerly City Hall, the poster contest and juried art show during the Sugar Rush Arts Festival as well as other public art opportunities.