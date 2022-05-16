Lilburn city manager retiring after nearly 14 years

Lilburn will soon get a new city manager.
On May 26, Lilburn city manager Bill Johnsa will retire from his position after serving in his role for almost 14 years.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed 14 years of collaborating with residents as well as city and county officials on the revitalization, renewal and upkeep of this magnificent town that you see today,” said Johnsa, who will continue working as a project manager on some city initiatives.
While working as city manager Johnsa oversaw many improvements such as the construction of City Hall and the Gwinnett County Public Library in Lilburn. He also oversaw the revitalization of Old Town Lilburn, which added parking, restrooms and playground in City Park, the popular splash pad and Calvin Fitchett pavilion, the announcement said.
The relationships Johnsa has developed with Gwinnett County, the Lilburn Community Improvement District, and the Lilburn Downtown Development Association led to the funding of Lilburn’s trail system, and the Department of Transportation’s buy-in for intersection improvements, the city said.
Assistant City Manager Jenny Simpkins will take over as new city manager. Simpkins, who became assistant city manager in 2019, is looking forward to continuing to make Lilburn a great community, she said.
“The groundwork that has been laid by Bill and other visionaries serves as a blueprint for what can be achieved through hard work, collaboration and a shared vision,” Simpkins said.
