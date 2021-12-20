Hamburger icon
Lilburn accepts right-of-way deed for portion of Railroad Avenue

Lilburn is planning streetscape improvements along Main Street and Railroad Avenue. (Google Maps)
Lilburn is planning streetscape improvements along Main Street and Railroad Avenue. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Lilburn City Council recently approved the acceptance of a right-of-way deed from the Lilburn Downtown Development Authority for 57 Railroad Avenue.

The city has completed design and engineering for construction of streetscape improvements along Main Street and Railroad Avenue. The improvements on Railroad Avenue include increasing the water main from 8-inches to 12-inches, a construction project that will be managed by Gwinnett County.

The Lilburn Downtown Development Authority owns 57 Railroad Avenue, and the city requires the dedication of 0.098-acre of this property to the city for the streetscape and water main improvements.

The project will be funded jointly, with Lilburn contribution 90 percent and Gwinnett County 10 percent of the total cost.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
