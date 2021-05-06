Lawrenceville launches Summer of Impact Internship Program for 2021

“Through the Summer of Impact program, 20 students from Central Gwinnett and Discovery High Schools are immersed into their field of interest with a local business or non-profit,” said Mayor David Still. “Students go through the interview process and enhance their skill sets through real work experience. Through this program, we are building a legacy of leaders in Lawrenceville.”

A total of 60 students applied from both schools. After completing a multi-step interview process, 10 from each high school were selected and offered positions with Lawrenceville Community Relations and Public Works Departments, Impact 46/Lawrenceville Response Center, Gwinnett Stripers, H3 Media, Peachtree Packaging, Family Promise, Artist Spotlight, Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville Neighborhood Alliance, Lawrenceville Housing Authority/Gwinnett Housing Corporation, PureFUN Inc., and Laundry Lyfe.