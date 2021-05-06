ajc logo
Lawrenceville launches Summer of Impact Internship Program for 2021

Summer of Impact Class of 2021 are pictured with employers, principals, and community leaders. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)
Gwinnett County | 50 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Lawrenceville Summer of Impact Signing Day was recently held at Discovery High School with 20 students signing contracts for the eight-week summer internship program.

“Through the Summer of Impact program, 20 students from Central Gwinnett and Discovery High Schools are immersed into their field of interest with a local business or non-profit,” said Mayor David Still. “Students go through the interview process and enhance their skill sets through real work experience. Through this program, we are building a legacy of leaders in Lawrenceville.”

A total of 60 students applied from both schools. After completing a multi-step interview process, 10 from each high school were selected and offered positions with Lawrenceville Community Relations and Public Works Departments, Impact 46/Lawrenceville Response Center, Gwinnett Stripers, H3 Media, Peachtree Packaging, Family Promise, Artist Spotlight, Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville Neighborhood Alliance, Lawrenceville Housing Authority/Gwinnett Housing Corporation, PureFUN Inc., and Laundry Lyfe.

Additional information: www.impact46.org.

