Lane closures ahead on Ga. 53 over Lake Lanier in Gainesville

Assuming the weather cooperates, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will close lanes on Ga. 53 eastbound and westbound between Stephens Circle and Sportsman Club Road through mid-Dec. The closures are necessary to complete the reconstruction of the existing Ga. 53 westbound bridge.
Single left lane closures on Ga. 53 eastbound and single right lane closures on Ga. 53 westbound before Lanier bridge will take place 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday each week Nov. 30 through Dec. 18. On Friday and Sunday nights the lane closures will take place 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
A flagging station will be setup on each end of the bridge. A pilot car will lead traffic east and westbound across the westbound bridge. Work will be taking place on the eastbound bridge over Lake Lanier.
Drivers can expect delays.