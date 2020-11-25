Lane closures ahead on Ga. 53 over Lake Lanier in Gainesville

Single left lane closures on Ga. 53 eastbound and single right lane closures on Ga. 53 westbound before Lanier bridge will take place 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday each week Nov. 30 through Dec. 18. On Friday and Sunday nights the lane closures will take place 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A flagging station will be setup on each end of the bridge. A pilot car will lead traffic east and westbound across the westbound bridge. Work will be taking place on the eastbound bridge over Lake Lanier.