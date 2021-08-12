Gwinnett to honor purple heart recipients with lights, new flag, discounts

Beginning Aug. 15, discounts will be applicable to recipients who show their DD214 discharge papers or Military Order of the Purple Heart membership card including 10% discount on park facility rentals, 10% discount all admissions to pools, open gyms, and tennis centers, 10% discount on programs/classes, free pet adoptions, discounted community garden plots through Harvest Gwinnett, and free radon or soil testing from Gwinnett UGA Extension.

Gwinnett will also fly the Purple Heart flag at the Fallen Heroes Memorial and will place Purple Heart County signs at the entrances to the county.