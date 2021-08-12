ajc logo
Gwinnett to honor purple heart recipients with lights, new flag, discounts

Gwinnett Commissioners on July 27, 2021 presented a proclamation to Lou Zayas, commander of Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Zayas was accompanied by veterans with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and volunteers from the Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial Museum designating Gwinnett as a Purple Heart County. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Gwinnett Commissioners on July 27, 2021 presented a proclamation to Lou Zayas, commander of Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Zayas was accompanied by veterans with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and volunteers from the Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial Museum designating Gwinnett as a Purple Heart County. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

In addition to Gwinnett’s recent proclamation designating Gwinnett as a Purple Heart County, the county is offering discounts for recipients of this special recognition for combat-wounded or killed veterans.

Beginning Aug. 15, discounts will be applicable to recipients who show their DD214 discharge papers or Military Order of the Purple Heart membership card including 10% discount on park facility rentals, 10% discount all admissions to pools, open gyms, and tennis centers, 10% discount on programs/classes, free pet adoptions, discounted community garden plots through Harvest Gwinnett, and free radon or soil testing from Gwinnett UGA Extension.

Gwinnett will also fly the Purple Heart flag at the Fallen Heroes Memorial and will place Purple Heart County signs at the entrances to the county.

