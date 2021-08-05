Gwinnett recognizes military wounded or killed as purple heart county

Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a proclamation designating Gwinnett as a Purple Heart County. The Military Order of the Purple Heart promotes goodwill, patriotism and supports legislative initiatives for combat-wounded or killed veterans and their families.
The proclamation was presented to Lou Zayas, commander of Chapter 465 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Zayas was accompanied by veterans with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and volunteers from the Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial Museum.
“We’re showing the brave men and women who were wounded or died serving our country, that we’ve got them and we will not let them down,” said Commissioner Jasper Watkins, a retired Army lieutenant colonel.
Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said, “Today, we honor our veterans, those currently serving and their families, who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life. As a Purple Heart County, Gwinnett will observe Purple Heart Day every year on Aug. 7th, commemorating the creation of the oldest American military decoration for military merit.”
Gwinnett will fly the Purple Heart flag at the Fallen Heroes Memorial and will place Purple Heart County signs at the entrances to the county.