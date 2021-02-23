Gwinnett tag offices shift hours to accommodate customers

Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter has announced new tag office hours effective March 1 to better meet the needs of Gwinnett residents who want in-person customer service.
“If an in-person visit is necessary, Gwinnett residents can now take care of their tax, tag and title work without taking time off work,” Porter said. “I promised to make tag offices more accessible and this is the first step.”
Since afternoons are often the busiest times at tag offices, office hours have been shifted from 8 to 5 to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with closing time on Tuesdays and Thursdays extended to 7 p.m. at the Lawrenceville, Norcross and Snellville branches.
The Lawrenceville branch will keep its Tuesday through Saturday schedule, with new Saturday hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To protect the public and employees, COVID-19 safety measures limit customer flow. Visitors can check wait times in advance at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/wait.
Motor Vehicle Customer Service Center Assistance: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 770-822-8818 or tag@GwinnettCounty.com.