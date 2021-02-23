Gwinnett tag offices shift hours to accommodate customers

“If an in-person visit is necessary, Gwinnett residents can now take care of their tax, tag and title work without taking time off work,” Porter said. “I promised to make tag offices more accessible and this is the first step.”

Since afternoons are often the busiest times at tag offices, office hours have been shifted from 8 to 5 to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with closing time on Tuesdays and Thursdays extended to 7 p.m. at the Lawrenceville, Norcross and Snellville branches.