Gwinnett police to ‘take-back’ unwanted medications Saturday

On Saturday, the Gwinnett County Police Department will participate in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Initiative. This event will give the community an opportunity to drop off and safely dispose of potentially dangerous medications, an announcement said.

“In addition, unused medications that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate local water supplies, and when drugs are disposed of in the trash, they often end up in landfills and pose a hazard of contamination through soil absorption,” the announcement said.