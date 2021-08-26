Gwinnett police clean up graffiti to combat gangs

The Gwinnett Police Department West Precinct and Community Affairs Section have joined forces with assistance from The Youth Group, a local non-profit, to combat gang activity by cleaning up gang graffiti. The new initiative, Operation Hodges, has already completed two painting projects.
Over Memorial Day weekend, police officers and volunteers cleaned up graffiti at the corner of Burns Road and Jackson’s Mill Way. On Aug. 1, crews canvassed Liberty Heights where they painted fences along Hillside Drive, Ash Street and Oak Road and the concrete wall at Ash Street near Hillside Drive.
A final detail will take place on Aug. 28 with support from Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers will paint and repair fences on Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Turners Ridge Drive, Graves Road, Whited Way and several other locations in Liberty Heights.
A mural will also be painted at Indian Trail Road near Dickens Road. The mural will be refreshed and reworked each year to keep it fresh and to engage the community.