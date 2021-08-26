ajc logo
X

Gwinnett police clean up graffiti to combat gangs

Operation Hodges is a multi-faceted approach to combating gangs with the assistance of The Youth Group, a local non-profit. The goal is deter and clean up gang graffiti. The final detail will take place on Aug. 28 with support from Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity. (Courtesy Gwinnett County Police)
Caption
Operation Hodges is a multi-faceted approach to combating gangs with the assistance of The Youth Group, a local non-profit. The goal is deter and clean up gang graffiti. The final detail will take place on Aug. 28 with support from Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity. (Courtesy Gwinnett County Police)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett Police Department West Precinct and Community Affairs Section have joined forces with assistance from The Youth Group, a local non-profit, to combat gang activity by cleaning up gang graffiti. The new initiative, Operation Hodges, has already completed two painting projects.

Over Memorial Day weekend, police officers and volunteers cleaned up graffiti at the corner of Burns Road and Jackson’s Mill Way. On Aug. 1, crews canvassed Liberty Heights where they painted fences along Hillside Drive, Ash Street and Oak Road and the concrete wall at Ash Street near Hillside Drive.

A final detail will take place on Aug. 28 with support from Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers will paint and repair fences on Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Turners Ridge Drive, Graves Road, Whited Way and several other locations in Liberty Heights.

A mural will also be painted at Indian Trail Road near Dickens Road. The mural will be refreshed and reworked each year to keep it fresh and to engage the community.

In Other News
1
Suwanee avoids property tax rate increase
2
Gwinnett YMCA’s offer afterschool care spots
3
Snellville to connect Towne Center and Briscoe Park with greenway trail
4
Peachtree Corners hopes to restore local economy with federal relief...
5
Mother of 4 killed in Gwinnett house fire after floor collapses
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top