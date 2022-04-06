Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf CIDs reveal cameras lead to major crime reduction

The Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) recently released results showing district-wide installation of Flock Safety’s Automatic License Plate Reading cameras have directly helped stop and solve crimes in Gwinnett’s Central Precinct, including unincorporated areas of Duluth, Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Suwanee.
According to the CIDs, “During 2021, Gwinnett County Police Department’s Central Precinct used the CIDs’ Flock Safety cameras to help recover 104 stolen vehicles with a total value of $1,472,410.” They also made 199 arrests, located 93 wanted persons, conducted 46 investigations that led to arrests and recovered 33 stolen tags.
In one year, these numbers represent a 53% decrease in commercial burglary, a 23% decrease in car break-ins and a 5% decrease in residential burglary compared to 2020.
“Having Flock Safety cameras at our disposal has been invaluable to the department and the statistics prove it,” said Major Rafanelli, Central Precinct Commander via the CIDs. “Both Gwinnett Place CID and Sugarloaf CID have been extremely helpful in placing cameras throughout their districts so we cannot only solve but also help to prevent crimes from taking place.”
There are currently 63 cameras strategically placed in more than 60 locations throughout greater Gwinnett Place, along with 15 throughout the Sugarloaf district.
