Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf CIDs reveal cameras lead to major crime reduction

According to the CIDs, “During 2021, Gwinnett County Police Department’s Central Precinct used the CIDs’ Flock Safety cameras to help recover 104 stolen vehicles with a total value of $1,472,410.” They also made 199 arrests, located 93 wanted persons, conducted 46 investigations that led to arrests and recovered 33 stolen tags.

In one year, these numbers represent a 53% decrease in commercial burglary, a 23% decrease in car break-ins and a 5% decrease in residential burglary compared to 2020.