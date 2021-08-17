Gwinnett encourages residents to participate in Great Georgia Pollinator Census

Pollinators, including bees, beetles and butterflies, are essential in helping pollinate plants that produce fruits, vegetables, nuts, oils, fibers and other raw materials. They feed and protect wildlife, clean the air, and prevent soil erosion and more.

Residents can participate on their own or volunteer at an event where staff will provide an insect pollinator identification guide, counting handouts and assistance. Locations and events: GGAPC.org/events. Upload pollinator counts: GGAPC.org.