Gwinnett encourages residents to participate in Great Georgia Pollinator Census

Gwinnett is encouraging all residents to participate in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census Aug. 20 and 21. Volunteers will count how many times in 15 minutes insect pollinators land on a pollinating plant bloom, and then upload their results online.
Pollinators, including bees, beetles and butterflies, are essential in helping pollinate plants that produce fruits, vegetables, nuts, oils, fibers and other raw materials. They feed and protect wildlife, clean the air, and prevent soil erosion and more.
Residents can participate on their own or volunteer at an event where staff will provide an insect pollinator identification guide, counting handouts and assistance. Locations and events: GGAPC.org/events. Upload pollinator counts: GGAPC.org.
Residents can also learn how to attract pollinator insects at the Backyard Bee-Scaping event 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at Sweet Water Park, 800 Bethesda School Road in Lawrenceville. Participants will build pollinator houses for the park and to take home. Preregistration online at GwinnettParks.com; the cost is $11 per person for ages five and older.
Download the insect pollinator identification guide and counting handout: GwinnettExtension.com, GwinnettParks.com or LiveHealthyGwinnett.com.