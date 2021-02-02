Gwinnett Chamber and Italy-America Chamber to collaborate

“More Italian companies call Gwinnett County home than any other county in Georgia and we are confident this important partnership will allow our members even greater access to participate in events and to connect with the local business community in Gwinnett County,” said Eugenio Fumo, Vice President of the Georgia Chapter, Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast. “At the same time, this exciting collaboration will also offer a unique opportunity to the members of the GCOC to learn more about existing and future opportunities with one of the main economies in the world.”

Partnership Gwinnett, Gwinnett Chamber’s public/private community and economic development initiative, annually leads delegations abroad to recruit and retain foreign companies to locate and expand in Gwinnett.