Gwinnett approves resurfacing grant application

Commissioners approved the application with the Georgia Department of Transportation for assistance in resurfacing portions of 30 roads as part of the 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant application.

The paving projects include both arterial and collector roads that range from two lanes to eight lanes with a center turn lane. GDOT will contribute $6.2 million and the county will match with $1.9 million for a total of $8.1 million. The Georgia Department of Transportation will contribute 76.9 percent of funding, with Gwinnett’s SPLOST funds covering the remaining 23.1 percent.