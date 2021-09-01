Gwinnett announces citizen review team to evaluate business plans, 2022 budget

“The residents we serve are the driving factor for how the county operates,” Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “It makes sense to continue the tradition of involving members from a cross section of our community to provide feedback and recommendations on ways that we can be more efficient and effective. I am grateful for the team’s willingness to share their time, experience and enthusiasm with this budget process.”

The Citizen Review Team includes returning members David Cuffie, CEO of Total Vision Consulting and Director of Church Ministries for Berean Christian Church Gwinnett and Asif Jessani, principal marketing and technology consultant with CCS. New to the review team is Hilda Abbot, Founder of RudHil Companies and Co-Chair of the GHCC Hispanic Business Center, Matt DeReimer, former law enforcement officer and small business owner, and Michelle Kang with the Korean American Chamber of Commerce.