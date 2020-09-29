Gwinnett adding pedestrian improvements to two Lilburn streets

Pedestrian improvements are coming to Dickens Road and Willams Road in unincorporated Lilburn thanks to a recent vote by Gwinnett commissioners. Sidewalks and pedestrian facilities will be added on Dickens Road from Dundee Drive to Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Williams Road from Harbins Road to Sherwin Drive.
The project is awarded to the lowest of 8 bidders, Summit Construction & Development, LLC, for $597,647. Curb and gutter as well as other drainage improvements will also be included as part of the project. The contract is funded 70% by various SPLOST programs.