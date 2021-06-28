ajc logo
X

Grayson not expected to increase millage rate

Thanks to increased property values and new construction Grayson anticipates collecting about 17.64% in additional property taxes. (Courtesy City of Grayson)
Caption
Thanks to increased property values and new construction Grayson anticipates collecting about 17.64% in additional property taxes. (Courtesy City of Grayson)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

Grayson will hold public hearings on their proposed 2021 millage rate at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 30 at City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway. A third public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. July 7 followed by a vote to set the rate.

The city is planning to keep the millage rate the same as in 2020 at 1.985 mills. Thanks to increased property values and new construction the city anticipates collecting about 17.64% in additional property taxes.

For property owners with a $300,000 home, their property taxes will likely increase by about $7.54 this year. For commercial property owners, with land or structures valued at $275,000, the increase will be about $6.91.

In Other News
1
Snellville adopts $13.61 million 2022 budget; plans no millage rate...
2
State representatives demand answers for unpaid unemployment
3
Where to try more than 350 craft brews in Gwinnett County on Saturday
4
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
5
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top