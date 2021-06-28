Grayson not expected to increase millage rate

The city is planning to keep the millage rate the same as in 2020 at 1.985 mills. Thanks to increased property values and new construction the city anticipates collecting about 17.64% in additional property taxes.

For property owners with a $300,000 home, their property taxes will likely increase by about $7.54 this year. For commercial property owners, with land or structures valued at $275,000, the increase will be about $6.91.