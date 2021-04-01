GDOT announces $828.8 million in projects to transform Ga. 316

The proposed improvements are based on crash data and current and future traffic congestion predictions in the northeastern portion of the state. Each project is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce the number of crashes on the newly upgraded freeway-style corridor.

All projects, currently in the design phases, are anticipated to be under construction or under contract by 2025 with construction completed in 2028. The proposed projects total nearly $828.8 million in preliminary engineering, right-of-way and construction costs.