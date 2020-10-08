Gateway85 freight logistics study nears completion

The study has identified more than 200 potential projects, including intersection improvements, pedestrian upgrades, roadway operational projects and more. The study primarily reviewed the area south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and west of I-85, identified as a freight-intensive cluster by the ARC.

Among the findings, the study concludes that the CID’s primary freight needs are aimed at “reducing number and severity of crashes, repairing the transportation network, increasing road capacity and network redundancy, and improving intersection and roadway operations.” Other needs include truck parking and land use within the CID.