Evermore Community Improvement District has been growing

The CID’s landscaping crew recently removed juniper located in an island at Rockbridge Road and Stone Mountain Highway/Ga. 78 and replaced it with liriope.

Along with growing plants, the CID is growing new businesses. According to their newsletter, “The Stone Mountain Toyota Dealership development is nearing completion and the Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram building additions are underway. A new Chick-fil-A is under construction near Walton Court and Quikslik Fleet Services has begun construction on Jessica Daron Court.”