Electronics disposal facility approved for Lawrenceville

CompuPoint USA has outgrown their home in Norcross and has gained a special use permit that will allow them to relocate to a 6-acre space at 111 Fedrix Alley in Lawrenceville. The “recover material processing facility” will dispose of and recycle electronic equipment including CRT monitors, CRT televisions, LCD/flat panel displays, LCD/flat panel televisions, and household electronics.
Prior to approval, city council members visited the company’s Norcross location and were encouraged by the fact that no electronics are placed in landfills and there appears to be no environmental risk associated with the recycling process.