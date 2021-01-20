Duluth to prohibit parking along Hardy Street in downtown

With the development of the South on Main neighborhood and the soon to be constructed Gwinnett Public Library Downtown Duluth Branch, Hardy Street in Duluth is becoming a busy roadway. To help ensure public safety, the Duluth City Council recently voted to prohibit on-street parking along Hardy Street from S. Peachtree Road to Hill Street.
South on Main is a mixture of townhomes from the high $300s and single-family homes from the low 400s. The Gwinnett Public Library Downtown Duluth Branch at the corner of Main Street and Hardy Street will include a new 20,000+ square-foot building, twice the size of the existing branch on Duluth Park Lane.