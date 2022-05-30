ajc logo
Duluth to host city cleanup day

Duluth collected over 4,000 gallons of used paint at a receent Community Clean-Up Day.

Duluth collected over 4,000 gallons of used paint at a receent Community Clean-Up Day. Courtesy City of Duluth

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Duluth residents will be able to soon clear out unwanted household items during a city cleanup day.

On Saturday, June 11, the city of Duluth will host their annual Citywide Community Cleanup Day, an announcement said. Residents can bring items including car tires, debris from home renovation projects, leftover paint, yard debris such as tree limbs, fertilizers and pesticides.

The city is also offering paper shredding and allowing residents to bring e-waste recycling materials, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones.

In past events, the city collected loads of unwanted items including over 4,000 gallons of used paint, and two dump truck loads of used tires.

Only those living within Duluth city limits are allowed to drop off items. Residents must bring a current utility bill and a driver’s license.

The free event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Duluth Public Works facility, located at 2450 Main Street, Duluth, GA 30097. Residents can visit Duluth’s website for a full list of accepted items or to learn more.

