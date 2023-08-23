Duluth considering EV charging stations behind Red Clay Theatre

Several years ago, Duluth refurbished the parking area behind the Red Clay Theatre. During the refurbishment, conduit was installed to make way for the installation of electric charging stations. Since this project was never completed, city staff recently followed up with the city council to determine if now might be the time to move forward.

At the city’s recent work session, Economic Development Director Chris McGahee explained that the city would pay the power, but the consumer will pay for the service. Revenue from the consumer goes back to the city. The city can determine the charges, and there can be penalties for leaving a vehicle in the parking space longer than needed.

EV charging stations are currently installed at the District and SoDo, and Tesla has some near the new Chick-fil-A on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. However, Chargepoint and Tesla are not interchangeable for all vehicles.

The city council has asked staff to investigate the next steps for installation of charging stations.