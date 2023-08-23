Duluth considering EV charging stations behind Red Clay Theatre

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago
X

Several years ago, Duluth refurbished the parking area behind the Red Clay Theatre. During the refurbishment, conduit was installed to make way for the installation of electric charging stations. Since this project was never completed, city staff recently followed up with the city council to determine if now might be the time to move forward.

At the city’s recent work session, Economic Development Director Chris McGahee explained that the city would pay the power, but the consumer will pay for the service. Revenue from the consumer goes back to the city. The city can determine the charges, and there can be penalties for leaving a vehicle in the parking space longer than needed.

EV charging stations are currently installed at the District and SoDo, and Tesla has some near the new Chick-fil-A on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. However, Chargepoint and Tesla are not interchangeable for all vehicles.

The city council has asked staff to investigate the next steps for installation of charging stations.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail53m ago

Credit: TNS

Emory gets federal money to research mRNA immunity for cancer
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta’s heat threatens everyone. But one group is especially at-risk
6h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
6h ago

Credit: Vantage Data Centers

New player poised to enter Atlanta’s bustling data center market
6h ago

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Assaulted TV judge puts Hatchett down on lewd sheriff
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful accepting volunteers, youth council applications
2h ago
Gwinnett Solicitor’s Office hosting 5K for domestic violence in October
Lilburn seeking input on 2024 comprehensive plan update
Featured

RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
1h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top