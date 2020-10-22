Duluth approves funding to resurface 14 streets

The base streets to be resurfaced include Ardmore Court, Crossfield Lane, Ennfield Way, Hansom Cab Way, Jester Court, Lamplighter Circle, Majestic Park Court, Old Coach Road, Regal Park Court, and Regency Park Court. Alternate streets included are Kenwood Drive and Kenwood Court, Rogers Cove and Grizzly Lane.

The $1,087,706 contract is funded using the 2017 SPLOST program.