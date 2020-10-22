X

Duluth approves funding to resurface 14 streets

Duluth recently approved a contract to resurface 14 streets. (Courtesy Garrett Paving Company)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Duluth City Council recently awarded the 2020 Mill, Patch and Resurface Project to Garrett Paving Company, the lowest of 5 companies bidding for the work. This project will repair and resurface 14 streets (10 under the base bid and 4 alternates).

The base streets to be resurfaced include Ardmore Court, Crossfield Lane, Ennfield Way, Hansom Cab Way, Jester Court, Lamplighter Circle, Majestic Park Court, Old Coach Road, Regal Park Court, and Regency Park Court. Alternate streets included are Kenwood Drive and Kenwood Court, Rogers Cove and Grizzly Lane.

The $1,087,706 contract is funded using the 2017 SPLOST program.

