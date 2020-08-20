X

Duluth approves contract for system upgrade maintenance

Duluth will execute a 10-year system upgrade maintenance agreement with Motorola Solutions. (Courtesy Motorola Solutions, Inc.)
Duluth will execute a 10-year system upgrade maintenance agreement with Motorola Solutions. (Courtesy Motorola Solutions, Inc.)

Gwinnett County | 47 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Duluth City Council recently agreed to execute a 10-year system upgrade maintenance agreement with Motorola Solutions. The maintenance agreement is necessary to operate the city’s current dispatching equipment/software.

Under the agreement, as system releases become available, Motorola will provide the city with the software, hardware and implementation services required to execute an upgrade for their ASTRO 25 system. The agreement also covers full product replacement of hardware components, if originally provided by Motorola, including servers, PC workstations, routers and LAN switches.

The contract with Motorola totals $264,807.24 over ten years.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.