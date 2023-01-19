BreakingNews
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
Duluth accepting vendor, performer applications

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

Those interested in becoming a vendor at 2023 Duluth events are invited to attend at least one of two virtual vendor interest meetings at 10 a.m.Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Both new and returning vendors are required to attend one of the meetings to review the 2023 events, vendor requirements and application information.

Register: www.tinyurl.com/DuluthVendorFeb7 or www.tinyurl.com/DuluthVendorFeb9.

Performers do not need to attend these meetings but can apply at www.tinyurl.com/DuluthPerforms.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
