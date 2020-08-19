Bridge construction to delay traffic in Peachtree Corners

Construction on Peachtree Corners’ pedestrian bridge that will connect the Town Center and The Forum shopping center remains underway. To complete the project, construction crews will close lanes along a portion of Ga. 141/Peachtree Parkway between E. Jones Bridge Road/Medlock Bridge Road and Peachtree Corners Circle.
During the closures, Medlock Bridge Road and Peachtree Corners Circle that travels around Town Center will be used as detours for both northbound and southbound traffic.
Depending on the weather, drivers can expect single lane closures this week through Friday, Aug. 21 and will not require any detours. Full road closure will take place 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
Message boards will alert drivers to detour schedules.
Construction on the pedestrian bridge is expected to be fully completed sometime this fall.