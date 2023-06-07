Braselton to hold public hearing on new home developments

Braselton will hold a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 on plans by Pulte Home Company to develop two housing projects. These proposals were postponed in February while adjustments were made to each plan.

The first project proposes developing 28 additional homes as a continuation of the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan subdivision.

The second project proposes construction of 317 new homes on 194.7 acres on the north side of Duncan Creek Road. A portion of the residential development represents a continuation of the Del Webb at Chateau Elan Planned Unit Development and the other portion represents the creation of a separate residential development.

Following conversations with residents, the developer has modified the location and number of homes to be developed in the non-age restricted John Wieland community. The lots closest to the adjacent residential lots were eliminated. In addition, the buffer along the residential lots located in The Legends was increased from 50 feet to 125 feet. The overall residential units were reduced from 361 to 345.