X

Braselton to hold public hearing on new home developments

Credit: Town of Braselton

Credit: Town of Braselton

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

Braselton will hold a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 on plans by Pulte Home Company to develop two housing projects. These proposals were postponed in February while adjustments were made to each plan.

The first project proposes developing 28 additional homes as a continuation of the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan subdivision.

The second project proposes construction of 317 new homes on 194.7 acres on the north side of Duncan Creek Road. A portion of the residential development represents a continuation of the Del Webb at Chateau Elan Planned Unit Development and the other portion represents the creation of a separate residential development.

Following conversations with residents, the developer has modified the location and number of homes to be developed in the non-age restricted John Wieland community. The lots closest to the adjacent residential lots were eliminated. In addition, the buffer along the residential lots located in The Legends was increased from 50 feet to 125 feet. The overall residential units were reduced from 361 to 345.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Shaun Harris

Solar developers must stop runoff that filled Georgia lake with mud1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Training center protesters vow they’re not done yet
48m ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
1h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
1h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
1h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Snellville Website

Snellville pool closed after disruptive incident last weekend
18h ago
‘Our children are dying’: Ending gun violence now a priority in metro Atlanta
Georgia Audubon seeking climate watch volunteers
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man accused of murder
HOW VOTE UNFOLDED: Our live updates from marathon meeting
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top