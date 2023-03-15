Braselton accepting Government Citizens Academy applications

Beginning April 20, the Citizens Academy will meet 6-8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for seven months (except in October which meets until 10 p.m.). Applicants must agree to attend all seven sessions.

Special event sessions include a trolley tour of town at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 13. There will also be optional days for individual facility tours and police ride-a-longs.