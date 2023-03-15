X

Braselton accepting Government Citizens Academy applications

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Anyone living or working in Braselton interested in learning the inner workings of town government can apply now to join the Government Citizens Academy Program.

Beginning April 20, the Citizens Academy will meet 6-8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for seven months (except in October which meets until 10 p.m.). Applicants must agree to attend all seven sessions.

Special event sessions include a trolley tour of town at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 13. There will also be optional days for individual facility tours and police ride-a-longs.

Each month the Citizens Academy covers different topics including town operations, police, public works, finance, administration and downtown development.

Class size is limited to 10 participants. Applications accepted on a first come basis through April 3.

Information and application: www.tinyurl.com/BraseltonGovAcademy.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
