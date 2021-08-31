ajc logo
Berkeley Lake works with bike groups to improve safety

Georgia's new bike law requires drivers allow at least three feet of room between their vehicle and a bicyclist when passing. (Courtesy Atlanta Cycling)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Biking clubs love Berkeley Lake’s quiet streets and picturesque, yet challenging hills. Residents have not always been sure they like the bikers. Citizens have complained bikers speed along streets, don’t stop at stop signs, block driveways, and generally frighten walkers out for a stroll.

To find some common ground, Berkeley Lake leaders recently met with representatives from two bike clubs who routinely ride through the city. The bike clubs agreed to share the city’s concerns, urge compliance with all laws and courtesy expectations, and to correct riders found causing problems.

In exchange, the city is reminding residents to walk facing traffic, avoid walking in the middle of the street, and to follow Georgia’s new bike safety law, enacted July 1.

The new law also requires drivers allow at least three feet of room between their vehicle and a bicyclist when passing. Drivers can cross a double yellow or white line to give three feet of space, but if unable to move over, the driver must slow down to a speed that is either 10 miles below the posted speed limit or 25 mph., whichever is higher. Anyone violating the new law can be fined $250.

