Audi selects Peachtree Corners to advance C-V2X for roadway safety

Credit: Peachtree Corners Curiosity Lab

Credit: Peachtree Corners Curiosity Lab

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
5 minutes ago
X

Peachtree Corners and Audi of America recently announced a collaboration to advance cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) deployment as part of the city’s Curiosity Lab ecosystem.

This will be an opportunity to further C-V2X applications that allow vehicles to communicate with city-owned streets, traffic signals, crosswalk signals and other infrastructure, as well as with vulnerable road users (VRUs) like cyclists, pedestrians and roadside construction workers.

The goal of these strategies is to expand connectivity on public roadways for increased roadway safety, increased traffic efficiency and more.

“We are honored to have been selected by Audi to define how automakers and cities can together unlock the future in the world’s most unique smart city environment, which includes the first-ever full C-V2X system to be implemented by a U.S. city,” said Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson in a statement. “Our first official global vehicle manufacturer collaboration will be able to leverage our ‘city street of the future,’ which brings together the C-V2X vision in an unprecedented manner. This includes a top developer like Spoke, which is addressing the vulnerable road user part of the equation to make it safer for users such as cyclists.”

