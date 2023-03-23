Atlanta Hawks host first women’s leadership empowerment summit

“They run more effectively, because it’s a diverse workforce,” Mackey said.

Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks, said the event is important so women can see examples of women in leadership and how they got there.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that if you don’t see it, you can’t believe it. But if you can see it, and there’s people who look like you and sound like you and have similar experiences as you, you can believe it,” Koonin said.

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

Xernona Clayton, a civil rights leader and broadcast executive, was given the She Leads Award, recognizing a woman who paved the way for other women.

“I’m hoping that they can take an attitude that I have, because I’ve had the attitude a long time, that I’m self assured, that I can perform. I can do what anybody else can do,” Clayton told the AJC. “I like to think that all women should do the same thing. Don’t have timidity.”