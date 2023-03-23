X

Atlanta Hawks host first women’s leadership empowerment summit

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Hawks hosted their first annual She LEADS Women’s Empowerment Summit on Wednesday at the team’s practice facility — partnering 50 early-career women from the Atlanta area with more experienced women in their career fields.

A media, business and sports panel with three panelists — including Morgan Shaw Parker, President and CFO of the Atlanta Dream — speaking about their career paths, overcoming obstacles and how they grew in their fields.

Panelist Kimberly Blackwell, founder and CEO of the brand strategy firm PMM, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she wants women at the event to remember their purpose.

“Just understanding your assignment, and what it is by way of your purpose, your superpowers, your why,” Blackwell said. “And understanding too, that while we do have these superpowers, we also are human.”

Camye Mackey, an executive vice president for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena helped plan the event and said organizations that have women in leadership roles run more smoothly.

“They run more effectively, because it’s a diverse workforce,” Mackey said.

Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks, said the event is important so women can see examples of women in leadership and how they got there.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that if you don’t see it, you can’t believe it. But if you can see it, and there’s people who look like you and sound like you and have similar experiences as you, you can believe it,” Koonin said.

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

Xernona Clayton, a civil rights leader and broadcast executive, was given the She Leads Award, recognizing a woman who paved the way for other women.

“I’m hoping that they can take an attitude that I have, because I’ve had the attitude a long time, that I’m self assured, that I can perform. I can do what anybody else can do,” Clayton told the AJC. “I like to think that all women should do the same thing. Don’t have timidity.”

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will start season on injured list 2h ago

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

AJC names new top editor
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As crime rose, Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention
8h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Former Doraville officer indicted in 16-year-old’s killing
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Former Doraville officer indicted in 16-year-old’s killing
1h ago

Mel Kiper: Jalen Carter not expected to drop in NFL draft
3h ago
The Latest

Snellville ending free curbside recycling
8h ago
Lawrenceville and Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity partnering to build homes
Nonprofit Peachtree Farm will hold inaugural spring plant sale
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention, as crime rose
8h ago
Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top