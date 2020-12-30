Additional entrance planned for Tribble Mill Park in Lawrenceville

The new entrance will lead to a lighted parking lot with 89 spaces and a kiosk at the trailhead. The project also includes three picnic shelters and a restroom.

“This project will provide better access to Tribble Mill Park, to Harbins Park and eventually to other parks as well,” Board Chairman Charlotte Nash said. “Gwinnett County’s tagline is ‘vibrantly connected,’ and it’s fitting that the Lloyd N. Harris Greenway Trail will provide important connections between places and between people.”