Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods
Gwinnett Applebee’s fails follow-up inspection

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

An Applebee’s in Gwinnett County failed a follow-up inspection with several food safety violations.

Raw salmon and broccoli were prepped in the same sink at risk of cross-contamination. The broccoli was discarded.

The walk-in cooler was leaking. Pans filled with water were next to food items still being used.

The facility’s only employee hand sink was not working. And the ceiling had multiple leaks.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 5200 Highway 78, Stone Mountain, scored 49/U, down from the previous routine inspection score in January of 75/C.

Among other violations, multiple foods were not at safe temperatures using time and temperature as a safety control.

The sanitizer solution was too weak in all the cleaning buckets. Multiple dishes were stacked while wet.

Applebee’s will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
Now in the race, Haley hopes Georgia ties boost her White House bid
2h ago

