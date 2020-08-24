Georgia Power donates $10k to March of Dimes

The donation will be used to provide new programs and resources for families during the COVID-19 pandemic including virtual NICU support programs, virtual prenatal programs, COVID-19 interventions and support for mothers and babies, educational programs and necessary supplies for expectant mothers including blood pressure cuffs and face masks.

For more than 80 years, March of Dimes has helped millions of mothers and babies of all ages, socio-economic backgrounds and demographics thrive. The March for Dimes organization supports mothers throughout their pregnancy and advocates for policies that prioritize their health.