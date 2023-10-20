Forsyth County Transportation Summit is Oct. 31

Registration will open at 6:45 a.m., followed by the opening of the breakfast buffet at 7 a.m.

The cost is $30 for a breakfast buffet ticket.

Limited seating is available for free if no breakfast ticket is purchased.

Hosts of the summit are the Lanier Forsyth Rotary Club and the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.

The summit provides Forsyth County’s residents and business leaders with an opportunity to gain insight and ask questions of state and local leaders about the future of transportation in the county.

For more information and to register, visit focoTransportationSummit.com.