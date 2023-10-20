BreakingNews
Forsyth County Transportation Summit is Oct. 31

Credit: Forsyth County

Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
39 minutes ago

The Forsyth County Transportation Summit is planned for 7 a.m. Oct. 31 at Astro Celebrations, 3835 Windermere Pkwy., Cumming, with public participation welcome.

Registration will open at 6:45 a.m., followed by the opening of the breakfast buffet at 7 a.m.

The cost is $30 for a breakfast buffet ticket.

Limited seating is available for free if no breakfast ticket is purchased.

Hosts of the summit are the Lanier Forsyth Rotary Club and the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.

The summit provides Forsyth County’s residents and business leaders with an opportunity to gain insight and ask questions of state and local leaders about the future of transportation in the county.

For more information and to register, visit focoTransportationSummit.com.

Carolyn Cunningham
'Every dog' in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
