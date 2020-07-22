X

Forsyth County sets lane closures for sidewalk project

Sanders Road in eastern Forsyth County will see intermittent single lane closures for sidewalk construction between Buford Dam Road and Buford Highway (Ga. 20) through Sept. 30.
Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County | 2 hours ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Forsyth County has announced intermittent single lane closures on Sanders Road near Lake Lanier for a long-term sidewalk project.

Sidewalk construction along Sanders began July 15 from Buford Dam Road to Buford Highway (Ga. 20). Work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Sept. 30. No weekend closures are planned, officials said.

All work is “weather permitting” and subject to change. Updates will be posted to Forsyth County Facebook and Twitter pages, as necessary. Information: https://www.forsythco.com/News

