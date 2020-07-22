Forsyth County sets lane closures for sidewalk project

Sidewalk construction along Sanders began July 15 from Buford Dam Road to Buford Highway (Ga. 20). Work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Sept. 30. No weekend closures are planned, officials said.

All work is “weather permitting” and subject to change. Updates will be posted to Forsyth County Facebook and Twitter pages, as necessary. Information: https://www.forsythco.com/News