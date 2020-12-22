Forsyth County schools issue COVID-19 appeal to parents

The Forsyth County School District’s holiday break begins Wednesday, but it’s asking parents to contact school officials immediately if their child tests positive for COVID-19 later in the week.
Parents should email their school principals without delay if their child tests positive Wednesday or Thursday and was in school Monday or Tuesday; or if their student tests positive Wednesday or thereafter, and was showing symptoms Tuesday or before while in school, the district said.
If a student starts showing symptoms Christmas Day or thereafter and tests positive for the coronavirus; or had direct exposure outside of school to someone who tests positive on or after Dec. 25, parents can wait until Jan. 4 or 5 to notify school officials.
And when classes resume Jan. 6, students should not come to school if they’re showing symptoms, the district said. Information: https://bit.ly/2KtrJdN