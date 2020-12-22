Forsyth County schools issue COVID-19 appeal to parents

Parents should email their school principals without delay if their child tests positive Wednesday or Thursday and was in school Monday or Tuesday; or if their student tests positive Wednesday or thereafter, and was showing symptoms Tuesday or before while in school, the district said.

If a student starts showing symptoms Christmas Day or thereafter and tests positive for the coronavirus; or had direct exposure outside of school to someone who tests positive on or after Dec. 25, parents can wait until Jan. 4 or 5 to notify school officials.