Forsyth County schools issue COVID-19 appeal to parents

The Forsyth County School District asks parents to contact school officials without delay if their child tests positive for COVID-19 in the days immediately following Tuesday, Dec. 22, the last day of classes before the holiday break. (CDC via AP, File)
Credit: Uncredited

Forsyth County | 50 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Forsyth County School District’s holiday break begins Wednesday, but it’s asking parents to contact school officials immediately if their child tests positive for COVID-19 later in the week.

Parents should email their school principals without delay if their child tests positive Wednesday or Thursday and was in school Monday or Tuesday; or if their student tests positive Wednesday or thereafter, and was showing symptoms Tuesday or before while in school, the district said.

If a student starts showing symptoms Christmas Day or thereafter and tests positive for the coronavirus; or had direct exposure outside of school to someone who tests positive on or after Dec. 25, parents can wait until Jan. 4 or 5 to notify school officials.

And when classes resume Jan. 6, students should not come to school if they’re showing symptoms, the district said. Information: https://bit.ly/2KtrJdN

