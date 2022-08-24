ajc logo
Forsyth County government has jobs

A variety of jobs are available with the Forsyth County government. (Courtesy of Forsyth County)

A variety of jobs are available with the Forsyth County government. (Courtesy of Forsyth County)

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Forsyth County is seeking to hire more government employees in a variety of departments.

After establishing your username and password for your online job application, this application can be saved and used to apply for more than one job opening.

However, this system will be down for system maintenance from midnight to 4 a.m. Aug. 28.

To see a county video titled “FoCo House” based upon “Full House,” view youtu.be/se_x0W_Oupg.

For more information, visit GovernmentJobs.com/careers/forsyth or ForsythSheriffCareers.com.

